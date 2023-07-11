Cubic Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,838,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,098,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,512 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.7 %

BK stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.