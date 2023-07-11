Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $83,530,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,100 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,155,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 981,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. UBS Group cut their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

International Paper Trading Up 0.3 %

IP opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.