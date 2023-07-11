Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 888 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for about 1.9% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.9 %

GPC stock opened at $166.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.85 and a 200-day moving average of $166.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.