Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,612,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,617 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Featured Articles

