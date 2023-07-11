Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises 1.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after buying an additional 1,077,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

