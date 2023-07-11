Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Price Target Cut to GBX 53

Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 65 ($0.84) to GBX 53 ($0.68) in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 58 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Currys Price Performance

Shares of DSITF opened at $0.66 on Friday. Currys has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

About Currys

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

