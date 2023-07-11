cVault.finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.90 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $5,589.89 or 0.18388029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $55.90 million and approximately $4,217.66 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

