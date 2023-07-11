CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.34. 1,253,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,887,029. The stock has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.97. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.