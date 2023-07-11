Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $103,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $236.99. 1,126,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.93 and a 200-day moving average of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $174.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

