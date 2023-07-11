Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) vs. Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) and Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Thales pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dassault Aviation société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $8.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Thales pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dassault Aviation société anonyme pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dassault Aviation société anonyme is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Thales alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thales and Dassault Aviation société anonyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thales N/A N/A N/A $4.07 35.32 Dassault Aviation société anonyme N/A N/A N/A $53.82 3.75

Profitability

Dassault Aviation société anonyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thales, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Thales and Dassault Aviation société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thales N/A N/A N/A Dassault Aviation société anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Thales and Dassault Aviation société anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thales 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dassault Aviation société anonyme 0 3 2 0 2.40

Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a consensus target price of $175.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.23%. Given Dassault Aviation société anonyme’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dassault Aviation société anonyme is more favorable than Thales.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Thales shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Dassault Aviation société anonyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Thales

(Get Free Report)

Thales S.A. provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions. It also provides air traffic management solutions; flight decks and avionics equipment and functions; in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems and services; electrical systems; aerospace trading solutions; navigation solutions; support and services for avionics equipment; and connectivity solutions. In addition, the company designs, operates, and delivers satellite-based systems for telecommunications, navigation, earth observation, environmental management, exploration, and science and orbital infrastructures; signaling, communications and supervision, and fare collection management systems and related services; cybersecurity and railway digitalization systems; and main line rail, and urban and intermodal mobility solutions. Further, it provides solutions for various markets and applications, including radiology, radio frequency, microwave sources, training and simulation solutions, lasers, and microelectronics solutions for science, industry, space, defense, automotive, railways, and energy conversion platforms. The company was formerly known as Thomson-CSF and changed its name to Thales S.A. in 2000. Thales S.A. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Dassault Aviation société anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions. The company operates a fleet of 2,100 Falcon jets and 1,000 military aircraft. In addition, it provides aviation maintenance and training services; repairs and maintains landing gears and flight controls; overhauls and repairs civil aviation equipment; leases and manages Falcon aircraft as part of public passenger transport activity; and designs, produces, and distributes simulation tools. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme operates as a subsidiary of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.