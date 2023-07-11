Decred (DCR) Market Cap Reaches $237.51 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Decred has a market capitalization of $237.51 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $15.50 or 0.00050735 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00221316 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030226 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00018382 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,325,016 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

