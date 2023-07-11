Decred (DCR) Market Cap Tops $239.39 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $239.39 million and $1.20 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $15.62 or 0.00051264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00193870 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030259 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017838 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003298 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,323,644 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

