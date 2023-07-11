DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Reaches $939,104.63

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $939,104.63 and approximately $1.82 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 45.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,928,602 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

