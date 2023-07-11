Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $29.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.91.

DK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Delek US by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,323,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 78,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 3,751.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 428,334 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Delek US by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 820,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 544,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Delek US by 1,727.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 229,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 216,704 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.