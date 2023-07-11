Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 121.86 ($1.57).
ROO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.19) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 100 ($1.29) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.35) to GBX 110 ($1.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.
Insider Transactions at Deliveroo
In other news, insider Will Shu sold 1,995,924 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.36), for a total transaction of £2,115,679.44 ($2,721,831.26). Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
