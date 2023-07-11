Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Lowered by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,706,852. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.