Dero (DERO) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $4.47 or 0.00014647 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $61.24 million and approximately $41,227.39 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,514.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.23 or 0.00315341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.41 or 0.00896000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.42 or 0.00538834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00061325 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00129142 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,701,489 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

