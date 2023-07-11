DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Raised by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises about 2.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $67,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $161,080,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total transaction of $51,879.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,063.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,379. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.06.

DXCM opened at $130.62 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.93 and a 12-month high of $134.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 186.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.68.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.