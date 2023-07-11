Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Up to $324.09

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $324.09, but opened at $333.58. Dillard’s shares last traded at $333.58, with a volume of 1,049 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Dillard’s Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.42.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard's last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $2.70. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Dillard's had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard's, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 14,924.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 177,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dillard’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

