Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,075 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.61% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 61,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 30,117 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. 108,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,994. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

