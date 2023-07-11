Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Acquired by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.79% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3,248.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,155. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $31.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

