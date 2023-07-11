Dogecoin Market Cap Reaches $9.09 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $9.09 billion and approximately $204.89 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00318894 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013031 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 140,129,586,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
