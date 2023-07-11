Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.30

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.30 and last traded at $88.20, with a volume of 175154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $81.64.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,298,044.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,895.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,678.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,398 shares of company stock worth $4,415,270 in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,613 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,977,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,900,000 after acquiring an additional 286,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 249,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 200,039 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

