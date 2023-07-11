DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

DBL stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,482 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 82,544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

