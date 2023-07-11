Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.59. 35,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 191,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFH. Bank of America increased their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $769.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,359.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 466,898 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,359.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 82.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Further Reading

