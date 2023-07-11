Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.78

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.78 and last traded at C$19.74, with a volume of 7364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Dream Unlimited Stock Down 0.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$809.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.30.
Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is presently 14.33%.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Unlimited
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.