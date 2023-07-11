DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.40

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.40 and last traded at $106.39, with a volume of 11103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSDVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of DSV A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DSV A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DSV A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,397.50.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.