e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,009 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $17,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELF opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.20, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $115.79.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,387,705.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,803,321.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,387,705.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,583 shares of company stock valued at $23,664,680. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

