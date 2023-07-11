EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $453,123.05

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, EAC has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $453,123.05 and $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.23 or 0.00315341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013080 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00151022 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.