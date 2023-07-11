Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 483,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,754,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.20. 143,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

