Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $106.87. 1,832,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average of $119.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

