Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Free Report) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,659,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GII traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,766. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

