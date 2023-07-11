Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $97.99. 1,171,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,606. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

