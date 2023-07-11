Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after buying an additional 480,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,850,000 after buying an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

