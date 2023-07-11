Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.87. 855,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

