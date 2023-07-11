Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 547 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $197,963,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 678 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $146.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.18 and a 200 day moving average of $119.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

