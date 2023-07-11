Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in 3M by 17,676.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 957,541 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,345. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

