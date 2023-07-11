East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.75.
East West Bancorp Price Performance
EWBC stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.
Insider Activity
In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $625,011.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
