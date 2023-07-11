East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.75.

EWBC stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

In related news, EVP Gary Teo acquired 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,069. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,069. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parker Shi purchased 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

