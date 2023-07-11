Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

CEV opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.