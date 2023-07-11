Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

EVF opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17,449 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

