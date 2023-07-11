Electroneum Hits 1-Day Volume of $72,342.31 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $40.57 million and approximately $72,342.31 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003261 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006197 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,949,764,437 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

