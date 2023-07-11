Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,577,000 after acquiring an additional 74,736 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $8.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.85. The company had a trading volume of 444,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

