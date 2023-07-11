Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.3% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY traded down $8.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.92. The stock had a trading volume of 816,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $442.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.44.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

