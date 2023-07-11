Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 54,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 28,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 295,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,759,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,416,000 after buying an additional 507,683 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

