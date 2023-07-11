Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1825 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Empire Price Performance

Empire stock opened at C$36.97 on Tuesday. Empire has a 12 month low of C$33.09 and a 12 month high of C$40.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Empire alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Michael John Charles Venton sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$28,712.00. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Empire

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Empire from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Empire from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.