Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $555.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.31 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,668,423 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,074,000 after buying an additional 1,879,509 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,513,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 168,710 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $21,148,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 40.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,269,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after buying an additional 1,513,939 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 66.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,369,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 547,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

