Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.49

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 217015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 122.04% and a net margin of 24.73%.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.3076 dividend. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 457.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,274,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,305,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enel Chile by 17.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 415,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 18.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,095,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 333,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 494,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

