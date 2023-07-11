EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.62

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.62 and last traded at $109.53, with a volume of 10571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.95.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

