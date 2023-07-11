Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,026,937 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,026,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,763,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,202. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

